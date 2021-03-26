TWO thirds of transgender employees feel the need to hide their trans status at work, new research has found.

The new survey of over 400 trans employees from Totaljobs in collaboration with YouGov was done in collaboration with transgender charity Sparkle.

The research was carried to help advise employers on how to create a more trans-friendly working environment.

Figures show the number of trans employees hiding their status in the workplace has risen by 13 per cent compared to the last time Totaljobs ran this research in 2016, where more than half (52 per cent) felt it necessary to do so.

More than half (56 per cent) of trans employees think it’s harder for them to find employment because of who they are, with 50 per cent admitting to masking their true selves when looking for a new role.

As a result, trans people feel they have to hide their true identity to progress, with only 56 per cent of trans employees sharing their status with colleagues.

Lee Clatworthy of Sparkle said: “We advise businesses and organisations on the importance of communicating their values externally. Many organisations are doing great D, E & I work internally, which is obviously important in retaining a diverse workforce that feels valued, but many are not promoting this work outside of the organisation to attract candidates from a variety of backgrounds.

"We would recommend de-gendering the language on application forms and throughout the recruitment process to ensure the first interaction with your company is as inclusive as possible.

"Having one single point of contact for all candidates, who is trained to be sensitive to the barriers that trans and gender diverse candidates may face, also helps to build the trust from trans employees that they’ll be welcomed in the organisation.”

As it stands, 43 per cent of trans employees have left a job because the environment was unwelcoming. This is seven per cent higher than in 2016 when this figure was at 36 per cent.

Totaljobs CEO Jon Wilson said: ‘‘Having a situation where any employee feels that they have to hide who they are in the workplace, or even decide to leave a role as a consequence of not feeling accepted, is simply wrong.

"To hear that the number of trans people experiencing this has increased since our last report in 2016, is deeply concerning.

"As employers, we need to ask serious questions as to what we can do to improve this state of affairs and ensure we’re championing a culture that is inclusive of trans individuals, to ensure they have happier, healthier working lives."

He added: "I call upon all companies, big or small, to consider the steps they can take across their attraction, recruitment, and retention strategies to remove the barriers faced by trans people.

"In particular, having a firm stance against anti-trans behaviour or abuse at work is non-negotiable; nobody should have to feel unwelcome or unsafe at work."