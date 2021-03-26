A CAERPHILLY primary school could be rebuilt to “accommodate future projected demand within the area”.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet will consider plans next month to replace the current Plasyfelin Primary School building with a larger school on the same site.

The new school would provide 420 places in total at primary level, plus nursery provision.

The building would also include additional multi-use sporting and community facilities.

If given the go-ahead the new building is expected to cost around £9 million. The council would contribute £3.15 million of this (35 per cent), while the Welsh Government would contribute £5.85 million (65 per cent).

A report on the plans says only 30 per cent of classrooms meeting the size compliant requirements set by the Welsh Government.

If the cabinet agrees next month then a business case will be prepared and submitted to Welsh Government for review.

The education scrutiny committee heard in a meeting on Thursday, March 25, that there is no requirement for a full consultation because the proposals are to increase the school’s capacity by less than 25 per cent.

However, the council has decided to consult with scrutiny. The proposal, if it gets that far, would still be subject to a statutory notice and require planning permission.

Morgan Jones Ward councillors Shayne Cook and Jamie Pritchard are both governors at Plasyfelin school and said they have been pushing for a new school.

Cllr Cook said “I’m really pleased we’re seeing real progress towards delivering the new school.

“A lot of work is going on behind the scenes. I look forward to the next stage in the process”.

Cllr Pritchard said “This is another positive step on the journey towards ensuring the best facilities are secured for children and the local community.

“We will continue to work hard to achieve the quickest possible progress”.