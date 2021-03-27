THE site of the former Pontllanfraith High School could be refurbished and used as a new pupil referral unit.
Caerphilly County Borough Council has put forward plans for a £5.5 million ‘Centre for Vulnerable Learners’.
Based at the old Pontllanfraith High School site, the pupil referral unit would support those with additional learning needs (ALN).
A report on the proposal says: “The authority has undertaken an extensive and far-reaching review of ALN provision across the county borough.”
This and the requirements of the ALN reform bill “has led to the need to expand this type of provision”.
Under the plans the old grammar school building would be refurbished along with facilities for indoor and outdoor sport.
If given the go ahead, the plans are expected to cost a total of £5.5 million. The council would contribute £1.4 million (25 per cent), while the Welsh Government would cough up the remaining £4.1 million.
If approved by cabinet on April 7, then an outline business case would be prepared for the Welsh Government.
Under current legislation, pupil referral units are exempt from the formal consultation processes.