TWO Nelson primary schools could be merged – at a cost of £4 million – under plans put forward by Caerphilly council.
The county borough council’s education scrutiny committee backed plans to submit an outline plan to Welsh Government on a proposal to merge Llancaeach Junior School and Llanfabon Infants School.
The existing Llanfabon Infants site will house both schools and will be expanded and refurbished to accommodate the additional places.
In total it is expected the proposal will see 275 primary school places on the site with an additional nursery.
As the plans include a merger, the proposal will require a formal consultation.
A report on the plans says the proposal will reduce surplus places and create more opportunities for community use.
Current estimates indicate the proposal will cost around £4 million. The council would cover 35 per cent of this (£1.4 million), while the Welsh Government would contribute the remaining £2.6 million.
Speaking in the meeting, local ward councillor Brenda Miles said the proposal “is a good one”.
She said parents who have children in both schools currently find it difficult going between the two.
Cllr Phillip Bevan said this had been “a long time coming”.
The cabinet will now consider the report on April 7 and decide whether to move forward with a business case.