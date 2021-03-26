POLICE executed a drug warrant at a home this morning.
Officers in Monmouthshire carried out the warrant in Caldicot.
They found drugs at the property and reported two people to appear at court.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire Officers tweeted: "Drug warrant executed in the Caldicot area this morning by Monmouthshire South Neighbourhood Policing Team.
"Drugs were found at the property and two people have been reported to appear in court for these offences."