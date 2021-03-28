POPULAR Newport plastic free-shop Sero Zero Waste has opened the doors to its new shop at Tredegar House after a successful start to 2021.

The move marks an important expansion for the ethical shopping retailers following impressive growth in the first quarter of the year.

The up-and-coming zero-waste shop, started by Newport friends Liz Morgan and Laura Parry (both 28), sells ethically sourced household and cosmetic items, and has grown a substantial following on social media since it launched in 2020 by providing online eco-tips, plastic free shopping at pop-up stalls and ‘top-up’ refill deliveries.

Founders Liz Morgan and Laura Parry said: “It’s been a really busy start to 2021 which has been fantastic to see. We’ve seen a significant appetite for this sort of offering in Newport and we’re excited to increase our retail footprint to cater for the increase in demand.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to expand our offering of food, cosmetics, cleaning goods and also looking at what new items we can stock.”

The new shop occupies one of the empty barn buildings at Tredegar House. After a recent fit out, the new shop has expanded Sero Zero Waste’s package-free goods offering considerably with a whole section being dedicated to dry whole foods such as cereals, rice, grains, beans, pasta, flour, dried fruit, snacks, herbs and spices.

Sero Zero Waste has confirmed that the existing offering of bathroom and cleaning products will still be available, and the range will expand over time. Reducing the use of single use packaging and plastics remains a central goal for the shop; shoppers will still be able to stock up on sustainable “eco-swaps” for the house such as beeswax wraps, washable make-up pads and ethically sourced dog leads.

Over coming weeks, the shop will also begin offering fresh local produce including freshly baked bread, British grown flowers and local milk on a bottle return scheme.

Laura Parry said: “We're really glad we can expand the type of zero waste products we can make available and more convenient for people to access.

“We will take our time making sure the space is everything it can be to help the people of Newport make sustainable changes to shopping habits and we're looking forward to engaging more with the community and seeing how we can help in other ways too - we have plans to run workshops, host repair cafe's and clothes swaps amongst other things and are always open to discussions with other local businesses who share our passion for sustainability and supporting Newport.”

Sero Zero Waste has a number of high-profile supporters, including Newport West MS Jayne Bryant, and has been supported in its growth by The National Trust, which cares for Tredegar House on behalf of Newport City Council.

The new Sero Zero Waste shop at Tredegar House, Newport

Rhiannon Gamble, general manager of Tredegar House, said: "As the National Trust is a conservation charity, we’re thrilled to have Newport’s first zero waste shop based at Tredegar House. I’m so pleased that we could provide a space for such an important resource for our local community. Sero will also be a wonderful, vibrant addition to our Home Farm area. I’m ready with my jars and bottles for refilling!"

The new shop is now open for business. Under current Covid restrictions a booking system is currently in place. Further information can be found on Sero Zero Waste’s social media channels (just search ‘Sero Zero Waste, Newport on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), and on the website www.serozerowaste.com