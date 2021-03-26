A NEWPORT man, jailed for five years for wounding with intent to cause GBH, has been recalled to prison.
Police are appealing for information on the location of Jamie Challis.
The 22-year-old, from Newport, was sentenced to five years imprisonment at Cardiff Crown Court in August 2018 for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was released on licence in January 2021 but has since been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting 2100092779 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."