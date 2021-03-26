NO new confirmed deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Gwent for five days, and just 15 new cases have been confirmed today, one of the lowest daily figures since the early days of the second wave last autumn.

Rolling weekly case rates for Gwent and Wales remain stable for the week to March 21, the latest available.

The rate for Gwent for that period is 40.1 cases per 100,000 people, while for Wales it is 38.5 per 100,000.

Three new deaths have been confirmed today in other parts of Wales, with the total since the pandemic began now at 5,498, including 952 in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.

There have been 190 new cases confirmed across Wales today.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 41,102 confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent, out of 208,694 across Wales.

Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent, are: Newport, six; Caerphilly, five; Monmouthshire, two; Torfaen, two; Blaenau Gwent, none.

In Wales, by the end of yesterday, 1,341,620 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 389,663 people in Wales have now had a second dose.

Monmouthshire (13.7 per 100,000) continues to have the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to March 21 - and has the second lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Torfaen (17) has the fourth lowest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (70.1) has the third highest rate in Wales, Newport (51.7) has the sixth highest rate, and Caerphilly (44.7) has the eighth highest rate.

Ceredigion, with 9.6 per 100,000, and Monmouthshire (12.7) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to March 21.

Merthyr Tydfil (134.3) and Anglesey (91.4) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to March 21, was 3.1 per cent. Blaenau Gwent (five per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Swansea - 30

Cardiff - 22

Anglesey - 18

Neath Port Talbot - 15

Gwynedd - 11

Flintshire - nine

Merthyr Tydfil - nine

Conwy - eight

Denbighshire - seven

Rhondda Cynon Taf - seven

Carmarthenshire - seven

Newport - six

Pembrokeshire - six

Caerphilly - five

Wrexham - five

Bridgend - five

Vale of Glamorgan - four

Monmouthshire - two

Torfaen - two

Ceredigion - two

Powys - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - seven

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.