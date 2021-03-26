A NEWPORT barber shop has been closed down by the city council for breaching coronavirus regulations.
Upper Cuts Downtown Barbers on Cardiff Road was issued with a closure notice, which came into effect yesterday, March 25. The notice will last until Thursday, April 8
The barber shop was inspected on Wednesday and was found not taking “all reasonable measures” to ensure a two metre distanced was maintained.
The notice said that the barbers failed to install barriers or screens, control the use of entrances, and require people to wear personal protective equipment.
However, information on minimising the risk of Covid-19 was given to those entering or working on the premises, and contact tracing was also in place. The barbers also operated on an appointment basis in line with Welsh Government guidance.
Under coronavirus regulations, Newport City Council has the power to issue improvement and closure notices to businesses failing to operate in a Covid-safe way.
Barbers were allowed to reopen to the public last week, but only on an appointment basis.