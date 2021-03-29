A 15-YEAR-OLD boy from Chepstow who spent much of lockdown shielding due to a rare genetic disorder has not let the pandemic stop him continuing his charity work.

Noah Herniman, who each year delivers hundreds of Easter Eggs to charities including Women’s Aid and Llamau at Stow Hill, said he has been astonished that so many have again responded to his eggs appeal despite pandemic pressures.

Noah, who lives in Bulwark, suffers from neurofibromatosis type two – which causes tumours to grow along the nerves, meaning he has a depleted immune system and would likely become very ill if he contracted coronavirus.

Noah Herniman with parents Nigel and Shelley. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

After starting his eggs appeal in 2017, Noah has delivered thousands of eggs to charities, and last year delivered his biggest haul yet with more than 1,000 eggs.

But he says this year “anything would have a bonus”, and he said he was “astonished by people’s kindness”.

Noah Herniman and Karen Ling, of Women’s Aid Newport. Picture: Chris Tinsley

Noah says he is astonished at the reaction to his appeal

More than 800 eggs have now been received from the public in Chepstow and further afield, and Noah will deliver 400 to Llamau, 350 to Women’s Aid, and 60 to Pembroke Primary School in Bulwark.

Mum Shelley Herniman said: “It’s so brilliant and we can’t thank people enough for their donations.

“Every year Noah spends £20 on the first lot of eggs, but we rely so much on the generosity of the people in Chepstow.

“We really didn’t think it would happen this year, let alone reach as many as we have so far.”

Mrs Herniman attributes Noah’s experiences with his condition and being around children less fortunate as one of the main reasons for his regular charity work, but it was five years ago – when visiting homeless shelters when he was 10 – that he became really concerned for homeless people and felt he could make a difference.

“Visiting the charities, it’s struck us how this year the work Noah’s done and the donations have been even more important,” Mrs Herniman added. "It truly is a desperate situation financially for them and every little bit helps."

Noah delivering eggs to Women's Aid at Stow Hill

Besides donating the eggs, Noah is often busy doing sponsored walks, runs, and other events. In December he abseiled off the Transporter Bridge to raise funds for Bullies Out – a charity particularly close to his heart.

While he’s been shielding for much of lockdown, charity remains on his mind – and he’s now working on a Dr Who audio tape which he is hoping to take to schools across Gwent via Youtube, with money going to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Just some of the 350 eggs that will go to Women's Aid at Stow Hill

Reflecting on the last year, Noah said: “With being classed as vulnerable it’s been a tough time, but the fundraising has helped me a lot. Thanks to everyone who has donated.

"I want to say no matter how hard life is at the moment, I want to encourage people to keep going. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Please stay safe, and let’s help each other get through this.”