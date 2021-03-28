A YEAR of coronavirus regulations and restrictions have meant that, across Monmouthshire, changes and adaptations have had to take place.

Ever-changing restrictions have meant that businesses have had to think on their feet. In-store purchases are for the most part still out of bounds for most shops, but there are other ways to do business these days.

Matthew Taylor, of Chepstow Books and Gifts, said: “We’ve been so grateful for the support of our customers over this period and have seen a real desire from people that their local independent shops survive this.”

The store moved quickly to get all their stock onto their website and have been taking web orders during the entirety of lockdown.

“Also we have operated with a “open behind closed doors” policy,” said Mr Taylor. “We are in every day Monday to Saturday for collections at the door.

“Books have been a real source of comfort over the last year – for mental health, for escapism, for relaxation, to send to a friend or relative to show you are thinking of them.”

The response has not only come from businesses however.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “This last year has been a truly unprecedented one. Our way of life has been fundamentally changed and our freedoms restricted in order to protect life and our loved ones. This time last year, thousands of people working in public sector roles rose to the challenge swiftly and responded alongside communities to keep people safe and well. This work continues today.

“The volunteer effort across Monmouthshire has itself been remarkable, with selfless acts of kindness and community responses for those most vulnerable in our communities. And our thanks go to our communities who have endured so much and who have paid heed to the guidance and updates that we have provided, and that have looked to keep people safe whilst the national vaccine rollout looks to protect us all.

“We hope that we have seen the worst of this pandemic and that we can soon turn our attention to rebuilding for our future generations.”