ONE of Gwent's cheapest properties sold for nearly three times the expected amount at auction.

The two-bed home had been listed with a guide price of £20,000.

But when the terraced house in Arail Street, Abertillery went under the hammer this week, it ultimately sold for £55,000.

It was sold at Auction House, South Wales.

They describe the home as: "A mid terraced property having spar and colourwashed rendered elevations with uPVC double glazed fenestration beneath a pitched slate roof covering and gas central heating (not tested).

"The house is located close to local shops, schools, amenities and approximately 18 miles from Newport City Centre, 17 miles from the M4 motorway and within 6.5 miles of the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road."

As well as two bedrooms, the property boasts a bathroom, kitchen, lounge and dining room.

READ MORE:

It also features a garden, though that is overgrown and the agents believe it may contain Japanese Knotweed.

The guide price for the home at auction is £20,000.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a reserve (a figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the guide range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure guide.