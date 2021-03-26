NATIONAL Express white coaches will return to UK roads from Monday following an 11-week suspension of services amid lockdown restrictions.

The UK’s largest coach operator has promised customers more in 2020 ahead of the first departure, from Manchester to London at 00:01 on Monday, March 29.

The restart comes with a significant number of changes that promise customers a better overall experience when booking and travelling with National Express in 2021.

An initial limited timetable, equivalent to around 15% of the standard intercity network, will be expanded quickly; adding new locations and routes and increasing frequency as restrictions are lifted and customer demand grows.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: “It’s a great feeling to be getting hundreds of drivers back behind the wheel. We’re excited to play our part in the UK public’s safe return to travel.”

He added: “We want to make coach travel more convenient and with even greater value in 2021.

“We’ve removed the booking fee for any purchases made through a National Express online account and included more options to claim a refund or amend a journey if circumstances change.”

A new full UK-wide timetable will offer quicker journey times, increased punctuality and improved connectivity.

This includes the average journey time between Birmingham and Manchester being reduced by 20 minutes.

There will also be 12 daily journey options from Leeds to Briston, the company previously offered four.

Chris Hardy said: “This is just the beginning of a better National Express. We’ve always focused on doing the right thing for customers and by continuing to do so, we will grow back quicker and stronger.

“This is a challenging but exciting time for us. Like the rest of the population, we look forward to being able to see friends and family, go on holiday, attend events and visit attractions again.

“National Express has always helped make this happen and we look forward to doing it once more.”