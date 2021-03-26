PEMBROKESHIRE’S Llys-y-Frân reservoir has achieved accreditation as a safe open water swimming venue.

Welsh Water is working in partnership with Swim Wales and Welsh Triathlon to open up its reservoir at Llys-y-Frân for controlled open water swimming activities.

Llys-y-Frân Lake reopens later this spring, subject to Covid-19 restrictions, following a major £4m redevelopment, backed with £1.7m EU Funds.

Open water swimmers will be able to enjoy the newly developed facilities including a brand new, purpose-built outdoor activity centre with changing rooms, showers, toilets, a large meeting space and bike hub.

In preparation for opening to the public a new activity team is currently being recruited and watersports staff will receive training in open water lifeguarding.

On the back of the accreditation, a programme of organised and carefully controlled activities and events is now being planned for 2021 and beyond.

Open water swimming sessions will be open to clubs, groups and individuals who want to have a go at this hugely popular activity that has enjoyed a massive resurgence during recent times.

Peter Perry, CEO for Welsh Water said: “We are delighted that Llys-y-Frân Reservoir has been accredited as a safe open water swimming venue and that we can provide visitors with an opportunity to get out in the water safely and enjoy the feeling of calm that being close to water can induce. Llys-y-Frân Lake will be a key hub for health, wellbeing and recreation in Pembrokeshire.”

MORE NEWS:

As a flat, inland water, Llys-y-Frân Lake is an ideal venue for beginners learning to sail, kayak or canoe. The fastest growing paddle sport, Stand Up Paddle Boarding (SUP) will also be on offer, as well as pedal boarding - a brand new watercraft that combines the fun of a SUP, with the comfort of handlebars.

Welsh Water is part of the Water Safety Wales Forum; a group of organisations working on water safety and drowning prevention in Wales. The company reminds people that unauthorised swimming at any of their reservoirs is prohibited and is extremely dangerous. Open Water Swimming sessions are regulated under the close supervision of our fully trained team. They only take place in strictly designated areas of the reservoir away from hidden machinery during organised, pre-booked sessions.