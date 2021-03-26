MORE arrests have been made in relation to the murder of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff.

Detectives investigating the murder have made further arrests in London and are appealing for information on a third suspect.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and is released under investigation, while a 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in custody.

Both men were arrested in the north London area.

Two men have already been charged in connection with Mr Waga's death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Three other men - Josif Nushi, Mihal Dhana and a third suspect Gledis Mehalla – are wanted on suspicion of murder.

Mihal Dhana

Josif Nushi

Gledis Mehalla

Mr Waga's body was discovered by a member of the public at approximately 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28, in Westville Road, Penylan.

Earlier that day Mr Waga had travelled from Dagenham to 319 Newport Road, Cardiff, where a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm.

He died following a sustained assault.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O'Shea, from South Wales Police, said: "We now believe the murder of Tomasz Waga is linked to an organised crime group with connections to Albania, north London, Huddersfield and Bradford.

"These individuals may have links to other towns and cities across the UK.

"We also need to consider the possibility that the outstanding suspects have fled the UK and for that reason we are working very closely with international law enforcement agencies."

Individuals sought are Josif Nushi, 26, Mihal Dhana, 27, and Gledis Mehalla, 19.

They had links to a property on Newport Road where a cannabis factory was discovered shortly after Mr Waga's body was found.

They fled Cardiff on Friday, January 29, and they have links to Lushnje in Albania.

DCI O'Shea, from South Wales Police, added: "Tomasz was a much-loved son, brother, father and partner to his girlfriend and we urge anyone with information to please come forward."

Anybody with information should contact 101 or provide information online. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.