THIS week's picture is of the newly-opened drive through at McDonald's in Spytty.
It is dated 1993 and the eagle-eyed among you will notice that a Big Mac Meal would have set you back £2.70 and if you bought a Happy Meal the toy would have been one of the four different characters making up the Happy Meal Band.
A fresh cream trifle cost 67p and six mini vegetarian spring rolls were £1.33.
A large fizzy drink was 75p and a large milk shake was 89p, while six chicken nuggets were £1.39, nine were £1.89 and a box of 20 was £3.99.
The advert for the Happy Meal Band which features on the main picture
