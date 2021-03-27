THIS weekend sees the clocks go forward and the evenings getting longer as we head into spring. To celebrate we asked the members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to send us pictures which meant 'forward' to them.

Here are nine of them.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Geese: Forward we go. Picture: Joanne Price

Action: A jogger at Tredegar House and grounds. Picture: Angela Shipp

Boots: Every step moving forwards to a bit of normality says Louise Hanington

View: Vicky Williams says don’t let the shadows of yesterday spoil the sunrise of tomorrow. This is picture of the Skirrid

Rugby: The famous Pontypool front row In Pontypool Park. Picture: Jim Cousins

Spring: Clocks going forward this weekend. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Splash: One step forward at the coastal path near Duffryn. Picture: Sian McDermott

Flowers: Looking forward to the summer days in my garden says Fatma Richards

Fun: Charging forward are Harri, Cae, Charlie and Aiden in Blaenavon. Picture: Matt Jones