THIS weekend sees the clocks go forward and the evenings getting longer as we head into spring. To celebrate we asked the members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to send us pictures which meant 'forward' to them.
Here are nine of them.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
Geese: Forward we go. Picture: Joanne Price
Action: A jogger at Tredegar House and grounds. Picture: Angela Shipp
Boots: Every step moving forwards to a bit of normality says Louise Hanington
View: Vicky Williams says don’t let the shadows of yesterday spoil the sunrise of tomorrow. This is picture of the Skirrid
Rugby: The famous Pontypool front row In Pontypool Park. Picture: Jim Cousins
Spring: Clocks going forward this weekend. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Splash: One step forward at the coastal path near Duffryn. Picture: Sian McDermott
Flowers: Looking forward to the summer days in my garden says Fatma Richards
Fun: Charging forward are Harri, Cae, Charlie and Aiden in Blaenavon. Picture: Matt Jones