THERE has been a significant fall in coronavirus hospitalisations in Wales in the week stay local rules are lifted.

The number of people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, or recovering from coronavirus, in hospitals in Wales is now at its lowest since early October.

There has also been a drop in the figures for Gwent, though new coronavirus admissions have risen both regionally and nationally.

The number of admissions in the Aneurin Bevan makes up 63 per cent of the total across Wales.

On average, 29 people have been admitted to hospital each day in Gwent, out of 46 daily admissions across Wales.

That daily average has increased from 25 the week before.

Despite the slight increase in admissions, the number of patients in hospital, either recovering from coronavirus, or with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, in Gwent has fallen again.

Over the last seven days, and average of 67 people have been in hospital with coronavirus each day across the health board area.

That is down from 82 last week, and 109 the week before.

Nationally, the numbers of hospitalisations related to coronavirus has fallen again.

In the past seven days the average number of coronavirus patients in Welsh hospitals is 767, down from 1,015, the lowest figure since October.

While on average, 46 patients have been admitted to hospital in Wales due to coronavirus each day over the last seven days, up from 40 last week.