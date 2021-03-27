ALDI and Lidl have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of stores from Sunday, March 28, 2021.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are offering a range of kitchen products offered at discount prices.

These include:

Ambiano Bread Maker 550W. (Aldi)

Become a dough pro in no time with the Ambiano Bread Maker 550W. Available at Aldi for £49.99.

Kirkton House Ceramic Pan Set. (Aldi)

This 5 Piece Kirkton House Ceramic Pan Set is an online exclusive. Available online for £44.99.

Ambiano Black Premium 800W Microwave. (Aldi)

This 800W Microwave is as stylish as it is powerful for all your cooking needs. Available at Aldi for £59.99.

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

With many of us set to be using our car more as lockdown restrictions ease there are is a range of car essentials available in the middle of Lidl this week.

These include:

Ultimate Speed Axle Stands. (Lidl)

With a load capacity of up to 2 tonnes each, the Ultimate Speed Axle Stands come in packs of two are available in Lidl for £12.99.

Ultimate Speed 20V Cordless Vehicle Impact Wrench. (Lidl)

The Ultimate Speed 20V Cordless Vehicle Impact Wrench is perfect for fitting car wheels. Available in Lidl for £59.99.

Ultimate Speed Car Care Spray. (Lidl)

Keep you breaks clean with the Ultimate Speed Car Care Spray at Lidl. £2.49 for a 400ml bottle.

Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.