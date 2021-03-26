A BURGLAR who stole a Burberry watch and gold jewellery after smashing his way into his victims’ home has been locked up.

Luke Wall, 29, caused more than £1,000 worth of damage after raiding a house in Newport, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Christopher Evans said the prolific offender left his DNA on a door handle following the break-in on Marshfield Road last year.

Wall, who has 24 previous convictions for 64 offences, stole the £250 Burberry watch, a necklace worth between £350 and £400 and £100 cash.

Mr Evans told the court: “After his arrest, the defendant accepted he committed the burglary.

“He said it was opportunist and he had been under the influence of drugs at the time.”

The prosecutor read a statement from one of the victims which said: “We are frightened and keep having nightmares.

“I feel scared even when I'm at home in the daytime just in case it happens again.

“I still feel anxious and I feel like this will also be in the back of my mind."

Mr Evans revealed that it had cost the complainants £1,150 to replace their front door.

Wall had forced his way in by using some kind of tool which had not been found.

The judge was told how the family had been further financially affected by the raid after deciding to pay for a new security system.

Wall, of Oakwood Prison, Featherstone, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to burglary.

The offence was committed on January 30, 2020.

The defendant had previous convictions for burglary and theft.

Recorder Sean Bradley jailed Wall for eight months and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.