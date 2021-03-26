AS RESTRICTIONS on staying local are replaced by an allowance to travel across Wales, Transport for Wales (TfW) is issuing a clear message to those travelling this weekend.
They are asking for people to follow travel afer advice and act responsibly by sticking to the guidelines, particularly wearing a mask – unless exempt – keeping distance of two metres, regularly sanitising hands and to not travel if showing signs of Covid-19.
They are also asking people to plan journeys in advance.
TfW highlight that there are still cross-border restrictions in place – with only necessary travel across the border to England being permitted. This includes work.
The company provide a capacity checker to allow customers to check before they travel to see which trains have the most space available and therefore easier to maintain distancing and keeping safe.
Safety and sustainability officer for TfW, Leyton Powell, said: “The safety of customers and colleagues is our top priority and throughout the whole pandemic we’ve implemented a detailed programme to ensure the public are safe.
“With certain restrictions now easing, it’s important to understand that there is also a responsibility on our customers. Please follow all our travel safer advice including wearing a face covering, using hand sanitiser, following our queuing and one-way systems but more importantly plan ahead for your journey and please don’t use public transport if you have any Covid-19 symptoms.
“If using our rail services, please use capacity checker and consider when the safest time is to travel and then plan accordingly.”