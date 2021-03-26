THE play area at Cwmbran Boating Lake has been able to reopen earlier than expected.
It had been closed due to the tree felling works being carried out around the lake. The felling has finished, but there is still work going on to clear the areas.
Access to the play area is from the car park at the Boating Lake only and Torfaen County Borough Council remind visitors to not cross any fencing for safety purposes as there will be tree debris and high-speed trains.
The toilets, bridge over the railway and one half of the lake remain closed and will be closed until all areas have been cleaned up. They will also remain closed until Network Rail has finished erecting a new boundary fence to the railway line.
Originally the work on felling the conifers separating the lake and park from the railway line was due to be completed by Friday, March 12 but the council then said that the work would continue until April 1.