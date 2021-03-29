A BOWLS club is looking forward to being able to return for the new season – providing Covid-19 rules allow and necessary repairs are done.

The Morgan Jones Bowls Association in Morgan Jones Park, Caerphilly, had been concerned that the facilities they use - which are owned by Caerphilly County Borough Council - were being allowed to deteriorate.

Members said they were concerned the playing surface conditions and the clubhouse is in serious need of maintenance and repair, and contacted councillors Mike Prew and Phil Bevan about the state of the club – whose clubhouse has been standing since 1943.

Part of the green at Morgan Jones Park. Picture: Huw Jackson

Association secretary, John Jacobs, said: “The bowls pavilion was inspected three years ago and the inspector told players at the green that work was needed to repair the pavilion. We have heard nothing since and is now not fit for purpose.

“Compared to other clubs in the area we have been left behind. We have spent £4,000 of our money to improve and we feel let down that the green is not getting the treatment it deserves.

“Promises from the county are rarely fulfilled, such as treating the green in the autumn not a month before the season starts in April.

Part of the clubhouse at Morgan Jones Park. Picture: Huw Jackson

“One of our players, Mark Wyatt, achieved the pairs Commonwealth gold medal. We have several Welsh internationals playing at our green and would like the facilities to match their abilities.”

The club also has Caerphilly Town Ladies and Caerphilly Social Club. There are 77 members which includes members who have represented Monmouthshire County, Welsh Bowling Association internationals and Welsh deaf internationals alongside regular bowlers.

Cllr Mike Prew said: “The playing service is in a worrying state and way off the standard needed for competition. In the clubhouse, the ceiling is beginning to fall and storage spaces in need of replacement.

“It was just three years ago that the town council recognised the achievement of Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Marc Taylor on this very green.”

Part of the green at Morgan Jones Park. Picture: Huw Jackson

Cllr Phil Bevan said: “The council says that parks staff have worked through the pandemic and are currently undertaking comprehensive pre-season renovation works in readiness for the opening on April 17.

“In addition, they have promised to look at the association’s concerns regarding the clubhouse. I look forward to seeing the results of this work, knowing they have faced challenging conditions through the pandemic.”

A spokesman for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "In terms of the green, we have undertaken the seasonal renovation works including the application of moss killer (which would have turned the surface black).

Part of the clubhouse at Morgan Jones Park. Picture: Huw Jackson

"In addition, the surface will be scarified to remove any dead moss and we have a programme of fertiliser and seed application.

"The green will be available for public use by the planned opening date of April 17.

"A member of staff was on site yesterday and one of the club members complimented him on how well the green was looking.

"With regards to the pavilion, the council has a programme of planned works for 2021/22 which include improvements at this facility including a roof upgrade, replacement windows and cladding."