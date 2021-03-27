CHURCHES have been the venue of choice for weddings for years, but how about getting married in a castle?
For those wishing to choose Chepstow for their big day destination, this may be a realistic choice in the not-too-distant future.
A application has been filed to grant Chepstow Castle a licence to perform weddings and civil partnerships.
Now your special day could be written into the history of one of the oldest structures in the country.
The licence would cover the use of the Earl's Chamber and the Buttery within the castle.
It is currently being decided upon by Monmouthshire County Council.
Chepstow Castle, on the banks of the River Wye, is the oldest surviving post-Roman stone fortification in Britain.
It was constructed in 1067, one year after the battle of Hastings, by William FitzObsern - 1st Earl of Hereford and close counsellor of one William the Conqueror.
The application and plan can be viewed at the Monmouthshire County Council Register Office in Usk.
Any objections should be sent to Abergavenny Community Education Centre.