A PARAMEDIC from Caerphilly has said she feels "upset, frustrated and undervalued" after finishing a night shift to find her car had been vandalised.

Bronwen Newbury had just finished her second 12-hour night shift of a 60-hour week on Saturday, March 20.

She returned to her vehicle, which was parked in a staff car park in Soundwell in Bristol, to find it daubed in pink graffiti.

The graffiti reads "don't call on 999".

"It just made me feel upset, frustrated and undervalued," she said.

"I’m not sure it was related, as there was graffiti in the local park - kids taking the opportunity, but I guess you never know."

A South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) spokesperson said that incidents such as Ms Newbury's, although unacceptable, were sadly happening frequently to healthcare workers.

They said: “We’re disappointed our colleagues had their personal cars vandalised while they were on duty overnight on Saturday, March 20.

“Sadly our people are victim to unacceptable behaviour from a minority every day while they are serving the communities of the South West and saving lives. Any such incident can have a lasting impact on them, their loved ones, and other colleagues.

“We take whatever is necessary to protect our people from harm, including doing all we can to ensure offenders are prosecuted through the criminal justice system.

“Please respect our people, and help them to help you.”

If you have additional information about this incident, please contact Avon and Somerset Police, quoting crime reference number 5221060379.