A CHARITY golf event raising funds for a Newport hospice has returned for 2021.
The event is in aid of Newport's St David's Hospice Care.
The course, at Newport Golf Club, stands 300 ft above sea level and extends to more than 6,500 yards.
It is situated in the spectacular setting of the Llwyni Wood, an ancient oak woodland, surrounded by rolling parkland which contributes to the overall beauty and challenge of the course.
Each team will receive coffee on arrival and a two-course hot buffet meal on return to the clubhouse.
Prizes will be available on the day for the longest drive, nearest the pin and best overall score.
There will also be a raffle with a range of other prizes.
The price for a team of four is £200.
Refreshments will be available to purchase and golf buggies can be hired by contacting the pro-shop.
For more information, to enquire about available tee times, book your place or request an invoice, email hello@stdavidshospicecare.org or call 01633 851051.