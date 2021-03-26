POLICE patrols and stop-checks will still be in place for people who flout the Welsh Government regulations.
As the stay local travel restriction is eased into an all-Wales travel, it allows for more freedom of travel around Wales. However, there are still restrictions in place for crossing the border into England. This should only be done for essential journeys including work if not able to work from home.
MORE NEWS:
- Police issue warning to parents ahead of Easter holidays as stay local rules end
- Stay local rule lifted and other changes to be announced for Wales
- Burglar stole Burberry watch, gold jewellery and cash in house raid
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We have been carrying out proactive patrols continually throughout the pandemic and our approach remains the same. We’re continuing to engage with our communities and explain the importance of keeping Wales safe and we ask that people play their part and follow the Welsh Government regulations.
“We all have a part to play, we have been and will continue to take enforcement action against those who are blatantly flouting the rules.”