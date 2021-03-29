Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you've recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us

Fraser Paul Croker was born 12 days late on March 5, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lbs 4oz. He is the first child of Rob and Darcy Croker, of Newport. He spent five days on the NICU ward before being allowed home.

Lila Rose Purdy arrived on March 12, 2021 at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 7oz. She is the first child of Josh Purdy and Laura Nelson, of Chepstow.

Colby Joshua Williams was born on February 25, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz. Mum and dad are Rhian and Joshua Williams, of Newport, and his siblings are Cerys (15), Evan (seven), Dewi (five), Ellie (four) and Lexi-Anne (four).

Genevieve Marie Tilley was welcomed into the world at home in Cwmbran after being delivered by her father Mathew on March 15, 2021. She weighed 8lb 2oz. Her parents are Bethan and Mathew Tilley and her big sister is Henrietta (three).

This is Jessalyn Isabella-Marie Rosser who was born on November 15, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital Newport, weighing 7lb 11oz. Her parents are Victoria and Justin Rosser, of Llantarnam, and her brothers are Joshua (eight), Joel (five) and Jacob (three). Jessalyn arrived in the early hours of on the same morning the consultant led unit at the hospital closed. Mum Victoria said: "As I sat at home the night before I didn't know which hospital she would be born at, but as she started making her way before 9am, she decided it would be the Gwent. We just made it onto the delivery suite of the Gwent just as she was being born. The hospital was moving out around us. Unfortunately, Jessalyn was diagnosed with sepsis 12 hours later and was rushed to intensive care at the Gwent. She was very poorly and it was uncertain if she would recover. The Gwent NICU closed the following day and so Jessalyn was transferred to the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, with a special team of doctors and nurses in a specialist cot. She was the last ever baby to leave the NICU at the Gwent and was given a Grange Bear and her beads of bravery. Jessalyn left the Grange five days later and has made a full recovery. The NICU staff were amazing and I will be forever thankful for them, they saved my little girl. Her three brothers are besotted with her."

Freddie Walter Perrett was born on March 20, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 2oz. His parents are Maria Polakova and David Perrett, of Newport, and his big brother is William.

Maia Rae Elizabeth Price was born on March 1, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 13oz. She is the first child of Chloe Lewis and Gregory Price, of Waunlwyd.

Tommy Joseph Betty was born at hospital in Merthyr Tydfil weighing 7lb 7oz. His parents are Emily Wall and Adam Betty, of Aberbargoed, and his siblings are Jack (10), Ruby (six), Isla (six), and Charlie (11).

Welcome to Cassius Jensen Watts who was born weighing an impressive 11lbs 7oz on February 8, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran. He is the first child of Marie-Celine Williams and Colby Watts, of Cwmbran. Colby said: "Cass was born at 12.13pm to the surprise of all of us at 11lb 7oz. Even the doctor was surprised!"