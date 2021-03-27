TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular judge and “fanatical Welsh rugby supporter” who has died.

Patrick Curran QC, who once shared the stage with Helen Mirren during his days with the National Youth Theatre, passed away at the age of 73 earlier this month.

A eulogy for him is due to be delivered at Newport Crown Court by Mr Justice Picken on Monday.

Judge Curran was a former member of the Foundry Chambers in London.

Homage was paid to him on their website: “Foundry Chambers is saddened to learn of the sad death of His Honour Patrick Curran QC who was a much-loved former member of chambers. We send our condolences to his wife and family.

"Chambers is sad to learn of the death of His Honour Patrick Curran QC. Patrick was not only a loyal Member of Chambers during our time at 9-12 Bell Yard, but also a good friend to us all.

“In 2007 he took an appointment to the Bench and was assigned to the Wales and Chester Circuit before his retirement in March 2018.

"Patrick was a clever, hard-working and very successful barrister. Other appointments during his time in Practice at the Bar included those of Recorder and as a Legal Member of the Mental Health Tribunal for Wales.

"In addition, Patrick was also the author of Personal Injury Pleadings, Criminal Law and Forensic Psychiatry and the Personal Injury Handbook, all of which are the ‘go to’ works in their field.

"After being called at Gray’s Inn in 1972, Patrick’s early years at the Bar balanced home life with a mixed criminal and general common law practice, with an emphasis on personal injury cases.

"He often spoke of going on holiday with his young family and taking his papers with him to keep his practice ticking over and the income steady.

"His practice increasingly veered towards crime, and after taking Silk in 1995, he joined Chambers to expand his practice in and around London.

"Patrick led several junior Members of Chambers in serious and high-profile cases. Everyone with whom he worked were able to experience at first hand his wisdom, judgment and his outstanding ability as an Advocate.

"He was always very encouraging of the junior Bar, especially in Chambers, and offered guidance and advice in his gentle and kindly way, without affectation and with unfailing generosity of spirit.

"Following his successful career at the Bar he took an appointment as a Circuit Judge based on the Wales and Chester Circuit, where he gained a reputation as a balanced, fair and courteous tribunal.

"Patrick presided over Civil and Criminal Proceedings, being primarily based in Cardiff until his retirement.

"Patrick had an engaging personality and a fine sense of humour. Patrick had a great interest in theatre (he shared equal billing with the young Helen Mirren while still an undergraduate), music, especially Welsh choral music, and was a fanatical Welsh rugby supporter.

"Chambers send condolences to his wife Anne and their family, and share in their loss."