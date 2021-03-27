THERE have been no new confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Gwent for the sixth day in a row - but the seven new deaths confirmed in the rest of Wales takes the total beyond 5,500, according to Public Health Wales.

There have been 38 new cases confirmed in Gwent today, among 201 across Wales.

Rolling weekly case rates for Gwent and Wales remain stable for the week to March 22, the latest available.

The rate for Gwent for that period is 38.7 cases per 100,000 people, while for Wales it is 38.5 per 100,000.

The total number of deaths in Wales since the pandemic began is now 5,505, including 952 in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 41,140 confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent, out of 208,895 across Wales.

Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent, are: Newport, 14; Caerphilly, 13; Torfaen, six; Monmouthshire, four; Blaenau Gwent, one.

In Wales, by the end of yesterday, 1,365,355 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, a daily increase of almost 24,000 - and 400,743 people in Wales have now had a second dose, a daily increase of more than 11,000.

Torfaen (19.2 per 100,000 people) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to March 22 - and the third lowest of Wales' 22 council areas. Monmouthshire (20.1 per 100,000) now has the fourth lowest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (63) has the third highest rate in Wales, Newport (49.1) has the seventh highest rate, and Caerphilly (40.3) has the ninth highest rate.

Ceredigion, with 4.1 per 100,000, and Bridgend (17) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to March 22.

Merthyr Tydfil (139.2) and Anglesey (98.5) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to March 22, was three per cent. Blaenau Gwent (4.4 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Swansea - 21

Cardiff - 19

Gwynedd - 17

Denbighshire - 15

Newport - 14

Caerphilly - 13

Anglesey - 12

Merthyr Tydfil - 12

Neath Port Talbot - 11

Wrexham - 10

Conwy - seven

Flintshire - seven

Vale of Glamorgan - seven

Torfaen - six

Rhondda Cynon Taf - six

Carmarthenshire - five

Pembrokeshire - five

Monmouthshire - four

Powys - three

Blaenau Gwent - one

Bridgend - one

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - three

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.