WHAT did you on the first day of being able to venture beyond the bounds of the 'stay local' rule?

After three months of coronavirus lockdown, of 'stay at home' and more recently, 'stay local', people in Wales are now able to travel freely in Wales.

There have been concerns that the lifting of the latter restriction today would result in stampedes to the seaside, or inland beauty spots, especially given that schools broke up yesterday for the Easter holidays.

Some major roads, particularly in west Wales, were busier than usual, as people headed for holiday accommodation or days out.

Traffic heading west on the A48 at Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire. Picture - 'DC Dub' on Facebook

'DC Dub' was luckily heading in the opposite direction when this image of traffic queuing westbound on the A48 at Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, was taken this morning, evidence that west Wales was a location plenty of people had put in their diaries as a destination when the rules were finally relaxed.

The beach at Barry Island earlier today, Picture - Visit Barry Island, Facebook

The beach at Barry Island (above - picture, Visit Barry Island, Facebook) is always a popular destination too, in normal times, but today not too many people were braving the breeze of the Bristol Channel.

The car parks there were busy though, as were the takeaway outlets (below), but people were being careful to observe social distancing rules, seemingly happy enough to just travel a little further afield and take in some sea air.

Visitors to Barry Island earlier today, Picture - Visit Barry Island, Facebook

Perhaps the true test of how disciplined people will be will come early next week, with temperatures forecast to rise above 20°C.

