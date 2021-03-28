GWENT has had a week without a confirmed coronavirus death - and there have been no new deaths confirmed anywhere in Wales today.

The total number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began remains at 952, according to Public Health Wales, and at 5,505 for Wales as a whole.

There have been 26 new cases confirmed in Gwent today, among 171 across Wales.

Rolling weekly case rates for Gwent and Wales remain stable for the week to March 23, the latest available, with the rate for Gwent for that period at 37 cases per 100,000 people, while for Wales it is 37.8 per 100,000.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 41,166 confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent, out of 209,066 across Wales.

Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent, are: Caerphilly, seven; Torfaen, seven; Blaenau Gwent, four; Monmouthshire, four; Newport, four.

In Wales, by the end of yesterday, 1,387,583 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, a daily increase of more than 22,000. Almost 12,000 people in Wales had their second dose yesterday, taking the total in Wales to 412,663.

Torfaen (20.2 cases per 100,000 people) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to March 23 - and the fourth lowest of Wales' 22 council areas. Monmouthshire (21.1 per 100,000) now has the seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (54.4) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, Newport (49.1) has the seventh highest rate, and Caerphilly (37) has the ninth highest rate.

Ceredigion, with 4.1 per 100,000, and Bridgend (17.7) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to March 23.

Merthyr Tydfil (134.3) and Anglesey (114.2) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate continues to fall. For the week to March 23, 2.8 per cent of people tested across Wales returned a positive result for coronavirus. Blaenau Gwent (3.9 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Swansea - 28

Cardiff - 24

Neath Port Talbot - 19

Anglesey - 11

Gwynedd - 10

Caerphilly - seven

Torfaen - seven

Denbighshire - seven

Merthyr Tydfil - seven

Conwy - six

Rhondda Cynon Taf - six

Pembrokeshire - six

Blaenau Gwent - four

Monmouthshire - four

Newport - four

Vale of Glamorgan - four

Bridgend - three

Carmarthenshire - three

Wrexham - two

Flintshire - one

Ceredigion - one

Powys - one

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - four

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.