SOUTH Wales Police is appealing for help to find a missing girl after she disappeared yesterday evening.
Becci Smith, of Cwmbach in Aberdare, was last seen at around 7.45pm on Saturday March 27.
She is described as around five feet tall, of slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair likely to be in a ponytail, and wearing black rimmed glasses.
When last seen she was wearing a black coat, black skinny jeans, a black hoodie with a yellow logo, and black trainers with a white trim.
As well as Aberdare, Becci has links to Pencoed near Bridgend and Weston-Super-Mare.
If you have seen Becci or know where she may be, call South Wales Police on 101 quoting reference 2100106854.