AS IT HAPPENED: Dragons 24 Edinburgh 17 - Hosts win again but miss out on Champions Cup place

By David Williams

Last updated:

    The Dragons host Edinburgh at Principality Stadium (kick-off 2pm) in the Guinness PRO14.
  • Dean Ryan's men require a 45-point winning margin to deny Glasgow Warriors fourth place in Conference A and a Champions Cup berth.
  • This is the Dragons' final league match of the season following last weekend's defeat of Glasgow in Cardiff.
  • Jamie Roberts and Ollie Griffiths are ruled out through injury, Jack Dixon and Aaron Wainwright come into the starting XV.