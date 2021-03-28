AS IT HAPPENED: Dragons 24 Edinburgh 17 - Hosts win again but miss out on Champions Cup place
- The Dragons host Edinburgh at Principality Stadium (kick-off 2pm) in the Guinness PRO14.
- Dean Ryan's men require a 45-point winning margin to deny Glasgow Warriors fourth place in Conference A and a Champions Cup berth.
- This is the Dragons' final league match of the season following last weekend's defeat of Glasgow in Cardiff.
- Jamie Roberts and Ollie Griffiths are ruled out through injury, Jack Dixon and Aaron Wainwright come into the starting XV.
