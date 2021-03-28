SCENES of overcrowded beaches and other beauty spots across South Wales that were seen last summer were generally not repeated on the first weekend that Covid travel restrictions were lifted in the country.

Before Saturday people in Wales were told to “stay local” since March 13. But from this weekend that rule has been lifted, and people are now allowed to travel where they want to within Wales.

Ahead of a weekend of good weather, police urged people travelling away from their local area to continue to be cautious, and said they would be patrolling.

Barry Island and Cardiff Bay were particularly busy on Saturday, while tourists flocked to Pen Y Fan, but traders in Penarth said the numbers there were not as high as initially expected.

Here are some images from beauty spots across the region this weekend.

Pen Y Fan on Saturday. Picture: Huw Evans Agency

A quiet looking Pen Y Fan on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Huw Evans Agency

Pen Y Fan on Saturday. Picture: Huw Evans Agency

Pen Y Fan on Saturday. Picture: Wales News Service

Pen Y Fan on Saturday. Picture: Wales News Service

Barry Island on Saturday. Picture: Wales News Service

Barry Island on Saturday. Picture: Wales News Service

Barry Island on Saturday. Picture: Wales News Service

Barry Island on Saturday. Picture: Wales News Service

Barry Island on Saturday. Picture: Wales News Service

People queuing outside the Esplanade at Penarth seafront on Sunday

Penarth seafront on Sunday

Penarth seafront on Sunday

At the Pier in Penarth on Sunday

Penarth Pier Pavilion on Sunday

The beach was almost empty at Penarth on Sunday

Penarth seafront on Sunday

Cars were parked all the way up the cliff in Penarth, as expected, but there were no social distancing issues on Sunday afternoon

Cardiff Bay on Saturday. Picture: Wales News Service

Cardiff Bay on Saturday. Picture: Wales News Service

What you said

Asked how they spent the first weekend since stay local restrictions were lifted, most of our readers said they didn’t venture to beauty spots this weekend. Others said they were relieved they could return to some form of normality.

Lindy Kowalski, from Cwmbran said: “We went to the boating lake which was packed with very long queues for an ice cream, so we left. We then went to another beauty spot and couldn’t find a parking space, so we drove back home.”

Jools Dobson, from Undy, said: “I didn’t go anywhere, I stayed at home. Just because we can doesn’t mean there should be crowds of people everywhere. I’m a nurse and I’ve had both jabs, but I’ve seen the side of this many haven’t.”

Video from DC Dub on Facebook: Traffic heading west at Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday.

Alexandra Taylor, from Tredegar, said: “I spent it caring for my mother, cleaning and ironing for them while my dad had a well-deserved hour out with my partner and son to Brecon.”

Christine Norris, from Griffithstown, said: “We went to the wetlands in Newport. It was great to be able to walk somewhere different.”

Amanda Forsyth, from Hay, said: “Working as a frontline worker and I just hope they all respect the rules and keep the face masks on etc. I’ve seen too many deaths in my job and definitely do not want a third wave.”