LIBERTY Steel, whose plants include one in Newport and another in Tredegar, have had a request for £170m in financial support rejected by the UK Government, as the company teeters on the brink of collapse.

This week the company told the government support is needed to pay operating expenses and deal with recent losses.

Concerns over the future of the company have been expressed after financial backer, Greensill Capital, went bust.

Liberty Steel employs around 5,000 workers at a number of sites across the UK. More than 130 people are employed at its Newport plant, and 50 in Tredegar.

The firm's founder Sanjeev Gupta, who also owns the Wyelands estate just outside of Chepstow, sent a letter last week to the government asking for help to pay day-to-day operating expenses and absorb recent losses.

On Friday a UK Government spokesman said: “The Government is closely monitoring developments around Liberty Steel and continues to engage closely with the company, the broader UK steel industry and trade unions.

“The Government has supported the steel sector extensively, including providing over £500 million in recent years to help with the costs of energy.

“Our unprecedented package of Covid support is still available to the sector to protect jobs and ensure that producers have the right support during this challenging time.”

It is understood that ministers have concerns about the structure of the company and whether any bailout would remain in the UK.

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell said: “Labour has called for a plan B for Liberty Steel. It’s in our national interest to safeguard jobs and domestic steel-making capacity.

“The ball is now in the government’s court. Ministers must put aside ideology and keep all options on the table, to ensure the best value for money option and the long-term future of these plants.”

Liberty Steel, which employs 30,000 people globally, is a key supplier to industries such as aerospace through its speciality steel operation.

On Saturday the government was urged to consider nationalising Liberty Steel in a bid to save jobs.

Unite’s assistant general secretary Steve Turner said steel was a foundation industry and was essential for the recovery of the UK economy from Covid-19.

“Unite is urging the Government to do everything that is necessary in order to preserve Liberty Steel and secure its long-term future," he said.

“This is key to protecting the jobs of its workforce and the communities where it is based, to safeguard its supply chain and ensure its customers receive the products they require.

“No option should be ruled out in protecting the long-term future of Liberty Steel, and that must include the option of nationalising the business."