GWENT Police officers in Caerphilly borough say they had to disperse a house party on Sunday morning.

Rhymney officers issued five fixed penalty notices for breaches of Covid rules after attending an address in Maesycwmmer.

Gwent Police have been contacted for a more specific location.

One person travelled from Torquay on the south coast of England to attend the party.

Wales is currently under tier three lockdown rules. People should only be socialising in each other’s gardens, and you can only meet up as a group of six from two separate households.