A GWENT MS has resigned from the Conservative party, saying he has become "increasingly disillusioned" with what he described as the party's "movement away from the centre-ground of UK politics".

In a statement, Monmouth MS Nick Ramsay said that he had resigned from the Welsh Conservative Party and the Welsh Conservative Group in the Senedd after becoming “increasingly disillusioned with aspects of the direction of the Conservative Party and its movement away from the centre-ground of UK politics.”

Mr Ramsay, who has represented Monmouth as a Conservative since 2007, was deselected as the party's candidate in May's Senedd Election earlier this month, with Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Peter Fox picked in his place.

Mr Ramsay said he will continue to represent the constituency as an Independent MS until the Welsh Parliament is dissolved on Thursday, April 29 ahead of May's Senedd Election. He added he would stand as an Independent in May.

He also cited what he described as "a bullying culture emanating from some elements of the party" as another reason for his resignation.

"On that note, I’m grateful to those members of the Welsh Conservative group and other political parties who have shown my family and I personal support in recent years,” he said.

Mr Ramsay also spoke of his pride in representing Monmouth as a constituency.

“It has been a privilege to represent the interests of the Monmouth constituency in the Welsh Parliament over the last 14 years and I am proud to have been involved in many successful campaigns including the fight to ‘Save Monmouthshire’ from abolition and more recently the successful campaign for better housing adaptations for people with MND (motor neurone disease).

“As a Senedd member, I’ve found that a commitment to constructive politics has always been in the best interests of the people I represent."

“The people of the Monmouth constituency have persevered through the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst lives and livelihoods have hung in the balance.

“They’ve fought back with displays of solidarity, friendship and resilience and the next Welsh Government must respond with policies that enable our communities, particularly our rural communities to flourish.

“We must build back better and fairer. We have an opportunity as we emerge from the pandemic to rebuild the economy on a more sustainable footing that delivers for future generations.

“We must stop paying lip service to issues like climate change and start making progress – avoiding short-term solutions to problems and developing longer-term strategies to deliver the cultural and behavioural change we all want to see.

“Just as the pandemic has been unjust, as times our politics has too. And that’s why we must strive to create a Wales that at its heart prides itself on wellbeing and kindness and opposes injustice and intolerance.”

He ends the statement by thanking people for their support and his plan for the future.

“I’d like to thank the very many people who have contacted me with good wishes over the last few months and have expressed a desire for me to continue in my role as their MS," he said

“I will continue to represent the Monmouth constituency in the Senedd as an independent member until dissolution and I can confirm I will be fighting the forthcoming Senedd election on an independent platform, a platform for real change.”

The Welsh Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.