FANCY living in a ‘fascinating’ county treasure? Or just having a virtual sneak peek?
A five-bedroom detached house on Porthkerry Road in Rhoose, is currently on the market for £895,000; the property is listed by Brinsons & Birt on Zoopla.
Once upon a time the building was a stable; now it is a listed as a Vale of Glamorgan county treasure, meaning it has special local architectural or historic interest.
The property is modern while still retaining some character features such as thatching.
It has an open plan kitchen and five living rooms.
The property has five bedrooms, which offer views of the surrounding area.
It also has three bathrooms, which includes two en suites.
Plus, the building includes a balcony offering 'uninterrupted views'.
And the property's garden has plenty of running around room.
You can view the listing here.
The property has an adjoining paddock of about an acre.
The floor plan is as follows:
Nearby amenities include:
- Cardiff Airport (0.7 miles)
- Rhoose Cardiff International Airport (1 mile)
- Rhws Primary School (1.1 miles)
- Romilly Community Primary School (1.8 miles)