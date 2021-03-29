WALES’ heritage attractions, parks and gardens have been closed since November 2020, but Cadw, National Trust Cymru and Amgueddfa Cymru — National Museum Wales have now revealed plans to re-open some of their most popular spaces.

The news follows the Welsh Government's announcement that outdoor areas of some historic sites, parks and gardens are now able to welcome back visitors from Saturday, March 27.

In line with the messaging of Visit Wales’ new Addo campaign — the three heritage bodies are urging the people of Wales to make a promise to care for each other and the wider communities of Wales, as they begin to return to their favourite places.

Cadw has revealed a three phase plan for the re-opening of some of the heritage sites in its care, including many of the country’s most iconic medieval castles, abbeys and prehistoric burial chambers.

As of Saturday, March 27, visitors will be welcomed back to Cadw’s unstaffed, open-air monuments — from St Lythan’s Burial Chamber in the Vale of Glamorgan to Haverfordwest Priory in Pembrokeshire and Dolforwyn Castle in Powys.

However, visitors must adhere to Welsh Government social distancing guidelines and coronavirus restrictions.

From Thursday, April 1, the historic environment service plans to re-open outdoor areas at a selection of its most iconic staffed monuments.

To gain entry to staffed monuments, general visitors and Cadw members alike will need to reserve time-allotted tickets at least 24 hours in advance of their visit on cadwmembership.service.gov.wales/events. This will allow for a safe and socially distanced on-site experience for all ticket holders.

Sites set to partially re-open on Thursday, April 1, include three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Beaumaris and Conwy Castles and the world renowned industrial hub, Blaenavon Ironworks. Other re-opening sites include Criccieth, Kidwelly and Laugharne Castles.

Tintern Abbey, Denbigh, Harlech, Chepstow and Raglan Castles will re-open outdoor areas to Wales residents from Tuesday, April 6. Meanwhile, Rhuddlan Castle in Denbighshire will re-open on Thursday, April 8. In line with Welsh Government guidance, all indoor areas at re-opening Cadw sites will remain closed until further notice.

Due to essential conservation works or coronavirus safety precautions, other heritage attractions under Cadw’s care, including Caerphilly Castle and Castell Coch in South Wales and Plas Mawr and Caernarfon Castle in north Wales, will remain closed.

Site entry tickets will be released on Monday, March 29m for visits up to and including Sunday, April 11.

Cadw recommends that visitors check its website to find out whether or not a particular site is open before travelling. The website will also provide further detail on ticket bookings and the re-opening plans for Cadw’s collection of heritage sites.

National Trust Cymru will begin to reopen their open-air spaces to people living in Wales only, from Monday, March 29. From Penrhyn Castle in Gwynedd to Tredegar House in Newport, visitors can return to their favourite parks and gardens across Wales under Welsh Government guidelines to enjoy nature, fresh air and open spaces.

Other outdoor spaces set to re-open under the care of National Trust Cymru include: Plas Newydd, Bodnant Garden, Erddig, Chirk Castle, Powis Castle & Garden, Dyffryn Gardens, and Dinefwr Park.

Opening dates and times will vary across National Trust Cymru attractions, and visitors are asked to check property websites for details. Indoor spaces at castles and mansion houses will remain closed.

More information on purchasing tickets and the re-opening of National Trust Cymru sites can be found on individual property webpages at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/days-out/wales.

Finally, St Fagans National Museum of History will welcome the return of Wales residents only from April. Under the care of Amgueddfa Cymru — National Museum Wales, the outdoor part of the attraction will re-open on Thursday, April 1, until Monday, April 5, and every Wednesday through to Sunday after.

All visitors to St Fagans will need to pre-book in advance of their visit on Eventbrite by visiting www.museum.wales. Tickets will be available to reserve from 3pm on Friday 26 March for the week ahead. At this time, tickets can only be reserved by Wales residents.

For the time being, outdoor attractions in Wales can open only to visitors who reside in Wales.

This article originally appeared on the Argus' sister site The National.