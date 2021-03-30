THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,300 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Wayne Gibbon, 55, of Newport, who is a TV and film extra and antique dealer.

When and why did you take up photography?

It started when my Mum gave me the family camera (a Box Brownie ) to take the family photographs when I was about six. I would get lots of praise from my parents and other family members when we had the photos back. This feeling of being good at something has always stayed with me. Not being very good at school, I would get my feeling of achievement through photography. I now find photography a means of escaping the reality of the world, from the very first idea of creating an image, the planning of an image, the preparation needed, the right equipment and location. This all culminates in an image that I hope people will appreciate. The creative pleasure I get from all this is immense and good for my soul.

Llanfoist Cemetery at sunset

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Cemeteries and churches due to the Gothic architecture and the darkness. I was brought up on watching 'Hammer House of Horror' on a Friday night with my brother back in the early 1970s.

What equipment do you use?

Canon Rebel XT digital SLR, a selection of lenses and filters and always a tripod for time exposures. May I say though, it's not the camera, it's the person behind it that matters.

Little owl on a Gothic cross

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

It is an image taken in Llanfoist Cemetery. I had planned to take some shot's of the full moon and while I was waiting for the clouds to clear a little owl came a perched of this gothic cross.

Why did you join the SWACC?

As I have said, I love people to appreciate my work and I also appreciate the work of others.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Take a shot on the Moon or on a planet like Mars because I love the idea of space travel.

Abergavenny at night

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Be true to yourself and it will show in your images. Take photos of what you like, not what you think others would like.