AN INJURED swan had to be put down after being attacked by a dog in Cardiff.

The swan was seen in the water at Taff’s Mead Embankment on March 15 by a concerned walker who called the RSPCA.

Inspectors saw the injuries were consistent with a dog attack, and the vets decided the kindest option would be to put him to sleep to stop further suffering.

Inspector Darren Oakley who attended the scene said: “The poor swan had blood on his neck and head, and had been swimming around with his neck tucked into his body, keeping away from the other swans.

“He was close to the bank which made the rescue relatively straightforward and I rushed him to a vet for assessment. The vet found this poor swan had sustained a crush injury to the neck as well as serious wounds and these injuries were consistent with a dog attack.

Warning: The below image is graphic

“Sadly, the swan was in a really bad way and due to the severity of his wounds, the vets felt the kindest option and only way to stop him from suffering any further was to put him to sleep.”

MORE NEWS:

Mr Oakley appealed for anyone with any information relating to the incident on or leading up to the morning of Monday, March 15, to contact the RSPCA Appeals Line on 0300 123 8018.

Mr Oakley said: “The death of this swan from a dog attack highlights how vital it is for dogs to be kept on leads if they are anywhere near wildlife.”

If there are any concerns about an animal, people are urged to call the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.