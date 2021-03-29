THERE have been no Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the Gwent area for the eighth day in a row and only one death was recorded in the whole of Wales.
The sole death brings the Wales total to 5,506 according to Public Health Wales. The tally in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board which covers the Gwent region remains at 952.
There have been 125 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total to 209,191.
Of these, 15 were recorded in the ABUHB region. Five were in Caerphilly, four in Blaenau Gwent and Newport, two in Torfaen and none in Monmouthshire.
MORE NEWS:
- Coronavirus: Latest Welsh updates after first weekend of all-Wales travel rule
- Outdoor freedoms boosted in England in major relaxation of lockdown rules
- How to treat hayfever symptoms and to spot the difference with Covid
These 15 positive cases were from 807 tests carried out.
Swansea recorded the highest number of new cases in Wales with 33.
Here is the full list of all the new cases:
Swansea – 33
Neath Port Talbot – 16
Cardiff – 13
Gwynedd – 11
Carmarthenshire – 7
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 7
Caerphilly – 5
Flintshire – 5
Blaenau Gwent – 4
Newport – 4
Bridgend – 3
Vale of Glamorgan – 3
Anglesey – 2
Conwy – 2
Denbighshire – 2
Torfaen – 2
Wrexham – 2
Merthyr Tydfil – 1
Powys – 1
Ceredigion – 0
Monmouthshire – 0
Pembrokeshire – 0
Resident outside of Wales – 0
Unknown location – 2
As of today’s figures, 1,400,750 people in Wales have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 416,862 people have received both doses.