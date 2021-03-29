FIVE new jobs will be created after discount supermarket Lidl was granted planning permission to open a new store in Cwmbran.

Plans for a bigger store on St David’s Road in Cwmbran, which will replace the existing one on Woodside Road, were approved earlier this month after a decision by Torfaen council to refuse the development was overturned following a planning appeal.

A new Stagecoach depot will also be built next to the site as part of the development.

Lidl has confirmed it will be retaining all existing staff from the Woodside store, and around five new roles will also be created.

Paul Hebblethwaite, regional head of property at Lidl, said: “We could not be more delighted to have finally received planning permission for a new store in Cwmbran.

“The new store is set to deliver an improved shopping experience and an even greater selection of our fresh, quality, great value products for the local area and we look forward to getting started on construction.”

The store will feature a 1,410m² sales area, an in-store bakery, customer toilets and 135 car parking spaces, including electric vehicle parking and spaces for bicycles.

Building of the new Stagecoach depot will start first and once complete, work will begin on the new Lidl store which is set to open in summer 2023.

The current store on Woodside Road will remain open until the new one is ready.