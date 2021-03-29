FORMER Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has spoken out following his dramatic exit from the ITV show in his Daily Mail column.

The former Daily Mirror editor also hit out at claims he is racist, describing them as “ridiculous”.

His final appearance on Good Morning Britain saw the host storm off set in the middle of an explosive debate with weatherman Alex Beresford.

In Mr Morgan’s final appearance on the ITV breakfast show, he stormed off the Good Morning Britain set after facing criticism for his treatment of Meghan Markle.

Mr Morgan was confronted by his colleague in a staggering moment which saw the GMB host storm of set saying “I’m done with this”.

Co-star Alex Beresford took exception with a number of Mr Morgan's comments on Monday’s show and brought it up live on air.

He said: “I understand that you do not like Meghan Markle and you have made it clear so many times - so many times on this programme.

"And I understand you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She is entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? Now, I do not think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

“Ok, I am done with this,” Piers said as he stormed off set.

"No, no, no, that is pathetic," replied Alex. "Absolutely diabolical behaviour."

Mr Morgan added: "No. Sorry."

Now, speaking in his Daily Mail column Mr Morgan said the weather presenter had insisted that even if Meghan’s debunked claim about her son Archie being barred from the title of prince because of his skin colour was untrue, it was still her “lived experience” and so should be respected.

Mr Morgan wrote that this was “ridiculous”, since someone could not have a “lived experience” of racism when “the fact you’re basing it on is false”.

“Sadly, this is where we’ve now arrived in society: the truth can be whatever someone decides it is, so Meghan Markle must be believed because it’s ‘her truth’. And if you don’t believe her, you’re a racist,” he said.

Mr Morgan also singled out Mr Beresford when describing the days following his GMB exit.

He said he had heard from every other GMB colleague except weather presenter Mr Beresford following his departure.

Mr Morgan explained how he had received message from a host of celebrity pals including Jeremy Clarkson and former colleagues Dr Hilary Jones and Susanna Reid.

But Mr Morgan said he had not received any messages from Mr Beresford in the wake of his departure and is yet to hear from his former colleague.