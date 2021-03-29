A POPULAR ex-policewoman from Rogerstone has explained why she posted a video on social media playing her ukulele topless, which has since gone viral.

Gaynor Lugg, who served as a police officer in Risca for 30 years with Gwent Police, has been practising playing in lockdown, and regularly posts renditions to lift people’s spirits, and to show support to friends raising money for charity.

But on Friday mother-of-two Mrs Lugg posted an hilarious video of her singing Oasis’s Half the World Away in the nude, with her ukulele and cupcakes well-placed to save us an eyeful.

On Sunday, asked what she thought of the video going viral – with thousands of views on Facebook – she said: “I didn’t even realise it had! I’m surprised. If it has brought joy to people than that is fantastic, because it is the aim.

“It came about because I am in a group on Facebook where the idea was suggested. It was to mark ‘Play Your Ukulele Naked National Day’ on Friday.

“A few of them were egging me on to do it, and I thought: ‘Why not? It’ll be a bit of fun.’”

Gaynor running for Lliswerry Runners, which she says she has 'missed greatly' in lockdown

A keen runner with Run Newport and Lliswerry Runners, Mrs Lugg says cancelled events this year and not being able to run with her pals has been tough.

“I’m very much a people’s person,” she said. “It’s been a tough time [lockdown] – tough for everyone.

“But what it has done is give me a chance to get musical again. Lockdown has been a creative time for many, which is a lovely thing to have come from this time.

“I started posting the videos just to show support to friends who have been doing good in lockdown, or to recognise their landmark birthdays.”

Gaynor, her sister and her mother visiting her uncle while he was terminally ill in hospital. Gaynor often played her ukulele to cheer him up before he passed away

Mrs Lugg, aged 55, is particularly well-known in Risca as a popular police officer – a role she retired from five years ago. She now works for Newport City Council to “keep busy”.

“I’ve worked through lockdown which has been good for me,” she added. “I like to stay busy. I’ve struggled not seeing mum and dad, who are in their eighties.

Gaynor Lugg

“But I’m thrilled that it looks like we’re all coming out the other side. I hope soon we can travel a bit more and spend time with our loved ones properly again.

“If anyone is struggling mentally, or would just like to get a bit healthier, I’d really recommend Newport Runners. I miss being out running with them greatly, but it’s great to know there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”