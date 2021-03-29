A SERIES of attempted break-ins were reported in Treowen area of Newbridge earlier this month.
Gwent Police officers are looking for information relating to the incidents which took place between Friday, March 20, and Monday March 22.
Anyone with any information or saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the force through 101 quoting 2100099853.