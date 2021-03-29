THE mayor of a South Wales town has appeared in court charged with drug-driving.
Mayor of Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, Louise Wride, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW 3 series at Abergwili, on October 25 last year with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.
Appearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court last week the bench banned the 37-year-old, of Kings Road, Llandovery, from driving for 12 months and fined her £120.
She was also ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services and £85 Crown Prosecution Costs.