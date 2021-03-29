A GATHERING of four households in Newport which resulted in multiple people testing positive for coronavirus and many more having to isolate has been held up as an example of why rules must be followed.
Details have been released by Newport City Council of a gathering of 11 people from four separate households - of which nine have since tested positive for Covid-19, and one is awaiting test results. Contacts of these cases have since tested positive.
The circumstances came to light during contact tracing after a care home worker, who was one of those at the gathering, tested positive for coronavirus. As a result of further positive tests, children in school and a childcare setting had to self-isolate for 10 days.
MORE NEWS:
- Walksafe app reveals high crime areas of Newport
- Vulnerable Chepstow boy's huge donation to Newport charities
- Nick Ramsay resigns from Welsh Conservative Party
Cllr Ray Truman, Newport City Council's cabinet member for licensing, said: "I'm sure this family had no intention of disrupting other people's lives or causing a risk to anyone's health but it demonstrates how easily the virus can spread.
"As we move slowly into the easing of restrictions, we must continue to take care to follow all the necessary precautions to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe.
"Following the rules, maintaining social distancing and good hygiene procedures will help to ensure that we can protect others, particularly the most vulnerable, and do our best to avoid further tighter restrictions or even another lockdown."
It is unknown where or when the gathering took place.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment