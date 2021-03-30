PEOPLE in Newport with autism have joined forces with others across Wales to create a huge piece of art.

The artwork has been created to mark this week's World Autism Awareness Week, and will be on display at Orbis Education and Care’s café, shop and life-skills centre, The Orb in Swansea.

It is made of 90 individual pieces of art and is aiming to help raise awareness of autism in the wider community.

Young people and adults alike have taken part in the project, including those living at The Old Vicarage in Marshfield, Newport.

Titled 'Unifying Orbis to Celebrate Autism’, the piece of work is being displayed in partnership with children’s charity Blue Balloon and is one of a number of initiatives to celebrate World Autism Awareness Week that Orbis is running under the Talk About Autism theme.

Orbis Education and Care chief operating officer, Amanda Morgan-Taylor, said: “Creating this piece of artwork has been a very special experience for the children and adults we support and also out hard-working staff, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to make sure the needs of those we support continue to be met.

“It is hugely symbolic of the togetherness we feel as an organisation in not only continuing to raise awareness of autism within our wider communities, but in also remaining united during a time which has separated many of us, and the people we care for, from loved ones.”

MORE NEWS:

Orbis Education and Care runs 17 schools, residential homes and two community life skills centres for children and adults with complex needs associated with autism and is one of the UK’s leading specialist providers.

As part of the awareness week, they are also running a virtual Makaton choir session and introducing a new training video for staff focusing on sensory trauma to raise awareness of the impact it can have for an autistic person.

Blue Balloon offers personal and financial support to children in need, with £250 raised so far from local businesses and individual supporters in recognition of the art project.

Speaking on the need of World Autism Awareness Week and its meaning of improving people’s understanding of autism across the world and making the world friendlier to those affected by the condition, Ms Morgan-Taylor said: “The autism support community continues to work hard to make sure families affected by autism continue to thrive. We have a collective responsibility as carers, friends, family members and as human beings to continue raising awareness and promoting a better understanding of autism generally.

“That’s why events like World Autism Awareness Week are so important.”

Visit Orbis’ website for more information about the group and the vacancies: www.orbis-group.co.uk